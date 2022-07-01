← Company Directory
MANDEX
    MANDEX is a small diversified, high technology, research, and engineering company that focuses principally in the market areas of national defense, national security, information technology, systems integration, engineering support, and physical security systems for military, government, and industry. MANDEX has successfully performed on over 200 contracts since 1974, and is an established DOD, Federal agency, and industry contractor with 34 years of extensive knowledge, background, and capability in the C4ISR arena.MANDEX has current experience and expertise in a broad variety of research and development, systems engineering, technical support, and program management disciplines.

    http://www.mandex.com
    1974
    150
    $10M-$50M
