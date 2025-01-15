← Company Directory
Malt
Malt Salaries

Malt's salary ranges from $66,030 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in France at the low-end to $71,800 for a Human Resources in Netherlands at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Malt. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Human Resources
$71.8K
Software Engineer
$66K
The highest paying role reported at Malt is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $71,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Malt is $68,915.

