MakeMyTrip
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

MakeMyTrip Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at MakeMyTrip totals ₹4.95M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MakeMyTrip's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
MakeMyTrip
Data Science
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹4.95M
Level
L3
Base
₹3.93M
Stock (/yr)
₹598K
Bonus
₹427K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at MakeMyTrip?

₹13.66M

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At MakeMyTrip, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at MakeMyTrip in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,496,545. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MakeMyTrip for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹4,132,035.

