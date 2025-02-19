← Company Directory
Mainspring Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Mainspring Energy Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States package at Mainspring Energy totals $115K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mainspring Energy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mainspring Energy
Mechanical Engineer
Menlo Park, CA
Total per year
$115K
Level
P2
Base
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Mainspring Energy?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Mainspring Energy, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Mainspring Energy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $221,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mainspring Energy for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $115,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mainspring Energy

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Stripe
  • Dropbox
  • Coinbase
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources