Mainspring Energy
  • Salaries
  • Electrical Engineer

  • All Electrical Engineer Salaries

Mainspring Energy Electrical Engineer Salaries

The average Electrical Engineer total compensation in United States at Mainspring Energy ranges from $91.8K to $125K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mainspring Energy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

$98.3K - $119K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$91.8K$98.3K$119K$125K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Mainspring Energy, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Electrical Engineer at Mainspring Energy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $125,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mainspring Energy for the Electrical Engineer role in United States is $91,800.

Other Resources