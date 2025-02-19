← Company Directory
Mahindra Group
Mahindra Group Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in India package at Mahindra Group totals ₹1.06M per year.

Median Package
company icon
Mahindra Group
Senior Engineer
Chennai, TN, India
Total per year
₹1.06M
Level
L7
Base
₹1.06M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Mahindra Group?

₹13.66M

Latest Salary Submissions
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Mahindra Group in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,591,355. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mahindra Group for the Mechanical Engineer role in India is ₹1,056,133.

Other Resources