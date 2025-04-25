← Company Directory
Magnet Forensics
Magnet Forensics Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Magnet Forensics totals CA$112K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Magnet Forensics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/25/2025

Median Package
Magnet Forensics
Software Engineer
Total per year
CA$112K
Level
Senior
Base
CA$112K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Magnet Forensics?

CA$222K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Magnet Forensics in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$173,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Magnet Forensics for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$112,182.

Other Resources