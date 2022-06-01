← Company Directory
Magna International
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Magna International that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We have more than 159,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees dedicated to delivering mobility solutions. We are a mobility technology company and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers with 347 manufacturing operations and 94 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. Our competitive capabilities include body exteriors and structures, power and vision technologies, seating systems and complete vehicle solutions. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA).

    http://www.magna.com
    Website
    1957
    Year Founded
    133,000
    # of Employees
    $10B+
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Magna International

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • Google
    • LinkedIn
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources