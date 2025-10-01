Company Directory
Magic Leap
Magic Leap Software Engineer Salaries in Switzerland

Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland at Magic Leap ranges from CHF 172K per year for Senior Software Engineer to CHF 209K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 213K.

Senior Software Engineer
CHF 172K
CHF 151K
CHF 3.7K
CHF 17.1K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Magic Leap, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Magic Leap in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 235,332. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Magic Leap for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 180,361.

