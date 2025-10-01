Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland at Magic Leap ranges from CHF 172K per year for Senior Software Engineer to CHF 209K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 213K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Magic Leap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Entry Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Associate Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 172K
CHF 151K
CHF 3.7K
CHF 17.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Magic Leap, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title