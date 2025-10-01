Software Engineer compensation in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area at Magic Leap ranges from $139K per year for Entry Software Engineer to $188K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area package totals $149K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Magic Leap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Entry Software Engineer
$139K
$124K
$10K
$5K
Associate Software Engineer
$115K
$110K
$3.4K
$2K
Software Engineer
$130K
$110K
$15K
$4.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$163K
$147K
$4K
$11.4K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Magic Leap, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
