Magic Leap Software Engineer Salaries in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area

Software Engineer compensation in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area at Magic Leap ranges from $139K per year for Entry Software Engineer to $188K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area package totals $149K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Magic Leap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Entry Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$139K
$124K
$10K
$5K
Associate Software Engineer
$115K
$110K
$3.4K
$2K
Software Engineer
$130K
$110K
$15K
$4.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$163K
$147K
$4K
$11.4K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Magic Leap, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Software Engineer en Magic Leap in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area está en una compensación total anual de $214,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Magic Leap para el puesto de Software Engineer in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area es $150,000.

