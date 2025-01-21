← Company Directory
Magic Eden
  • Salaries
  • UX Researcher

  • All UX Researcher Salaries

Magic Eden UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in India at Magic Eden ranges from ₹822K to ₹1.17M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Magic Eden's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹933K - ₹1.11M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹822K₹933K₹1.11M₹1.17M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Magic Eden, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Magic Eden in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,166,389. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Magic Eden for the UX Researcher role in India is ₹821,544.

Other Resources