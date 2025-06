At Magellan Rx, we are collaborating with Zipline to be the first national pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) to use drone technology to deliver prescription medications directly to patientsโ€™ homes, including specialty medications that treat chronic, complex conditions. Zipline โ€“ the global leader in instant logistics โ€“ designs, manufactures, and operates the worldโ€™s largest autonomous aircraft delivery service, and is looking to make a big impact in the U.S. healthcare market.