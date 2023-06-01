← Company Directory
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
    Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutic candidates for cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, currently in Phase III clinical trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also develops MGL-3745, a backup compound to resmetirom, and has a research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche. Headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

    http://madrigalpharma.com
    2011
    71
    Headquarters

