Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutic candidates for cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, currently in Phase III clinical trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also develops MGL-3745, a backup compound to resmetirom, and has a research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche. Headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.