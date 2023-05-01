Company Directory
Madison Reed
Top Insights
    • About

    This company disrupts the $50 billion hair care industry by offering clients the option to do their own hair at home or visit one of their Hair Color Bars. They offer a variety of color services and have recently launched a men's line. The company is omnichannel, with options to order or subscribe through their website, pick up in store, or make an appointment. They prioritize their values of Love, Joy, Courage, Responsibility, and Trust and have a culture based on transparency, accountability, and fun. Their commitment to the ultimate client experience and product innovation has attracted a growing base of fans.

    http://www.madison-reed.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    751
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

