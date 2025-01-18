Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Macy's ranges from $114K per year for L3 to $183K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Macy's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$114K
$103K
$2.5K
$7.9K
L4
$183K
$165K
$625
$17K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***