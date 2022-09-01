← Company Directory
Machina Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Machina Labs Salaries

Machina Labs's salary ranges from $154,519 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $502,500 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Machina Labs. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Sales
$503K
Software Engineer
$155K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Machina Labs is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $502,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Machina Labs is $328,509.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Machina Labs

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Google
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources