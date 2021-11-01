← Company Directory
MacAndrews & Forbes
MacAndrews & Forbes Salaries

MacAndrews & Forbes's salary ranges from $115,575 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $211,935 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MacAndrews & Forbes. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Data Scientist
$166K
Financial Analyst
$155K
Marketing
$116K

Software Engineer
Median $128K
Software Engineering Manager
$212K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MacAndrews & Forbes is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,935. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MacAndrews & Forbes is $154,770.

