M2GEN is a health informatics solutions company focused on accelerating the discovery, development, and delivery of personalized medicine. The company runs one the world’s largest observational research studies in cancer, which tracks patients throughout their lifetime, links longitudinal clinical data with molecular information, and enables a deeper understanding of a patient’s disease. M2GEN has established one of the largest and most comprehensive linked clinical and genomic databases in the country, empowering innovative, collaborative cancer research and supporting the development of novel oncology drugs by its biopharmaceutical partners. M2GEN’s data platform includes more than 400,000 patients across its alliance of leading cancer research centers, known as the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network (ORIEN). ORIEN members benefit through collaborative research and shared data; M2GEN’s biopharmaceutical partners benefit through access to the network and a dataset that supports clinical trial design, patient recruiting and new therapy development; and the ultimate beneficiaries are patients, as this process informs new drug treatment options. Indeed, M2Gen’s data asset is unique in the market – and to date not widely known. Patient consent, as this brief explains, also gives it a significant competitive advantage to others emerging in this space. In December 2021, M2GEN announced a formative collaboration with Microsoft to “to develop next generation data-driven solutions for oncology