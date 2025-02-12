← Company Directory
M-DAQ
M-DAQ Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at M-DAQ totals SGD 91.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for M-DAQ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
M-DAQ
Software Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 91.3K
Level
Associate
Base
SGD 73.1K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 18.3K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at M-DAQ?

SGD 214K

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at M-DAQ in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 161,247. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at M-DAQ for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 73,063.

Other Resources