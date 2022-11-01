Company Directory
Lytx
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lytx Salaries

Lytx's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $280,889 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lytx. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $139K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$122K
Data Scientist
$164K
Poll

Will the AI bubble pop?

Been seeing more and more doomer posts on Reddit and Twitter about the AI bubble popping, all while the news cycles cover how companies are laying off people cause of AI, or how Sam Altman and that guy from Apple are going to make an all-new AI device.

Do ya'll think this is a bubble that'll pop sometime soon or is this actually just the new normal?

18 26View Results

Select one

829 participants

18 26View Results
Information Technologist (IT)
$125K
Marketing
$225K
Product Designer
$121K
Product Manager
$208K
Sales
$164K
Software Engineering Manager
$281K
Solution Architect
$242K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lytx is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $280,889. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lytx is $164,175.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lytx

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Google
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources