Lyman-Morse is a boat building yard in Maine that specializes in luxury custom power and sailing yachts made of fiberglass, advanced composites, and aluminum. They have experience with pre-preg materials and employ the SCRIMP process. They can complete all aspects of boat building in-house and have a large service yard capable of servicing yachts up to 130 feet. They have completed projects such as the 63' Farr designed Kiwi Spirit and the 42' Downeast Flybridge cruiser designed by C. Raymond Hunt/Peter Boyce. They excel at creative solutions to complex custom projects and have advanced composites knowledge.