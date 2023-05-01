← Company Directory
Lyles Construction Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Lyles Construction Group that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Lyles Construction Group is a family and employee-owned group of construction companies based in Fresno, California. They are consistently ranked as a top contractor and the 2nd largest environmental contractor in California. They offer bonding capacities of up to $500 million per project and have completed over 90 design-build projects totaling over $1 billion. Their services include pipeline construction, water treatment plants, road and bridge construction, and more. They have a team of experienced project managers and pride themselves on their financial strength and self-performance.

    http://www.lylesgroup.com
    Website
    1945
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Lyles Construction Group

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • Airbnb
    • SoFi
    • LinkedIn
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources