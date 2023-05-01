Lyles Construction Group is a family and employee-owned group of construction companies based in Fresno, California. They are consistently ranked as a top contractor and the 2nd largest environmental contractor in California. They offer bonding capacities of up to $500 million per project and have completed over 90 design-build projects totaling over $1 billion. Their services include pipeline construction, water treatment plants, road and bridge construction, and more. They have a team of experienced project managers and pride themselves on their financial strength and self-performance.