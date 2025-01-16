Stock Type

RSU

At Lyft, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

100 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % quarterly )

Alternatively, Lyft has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules with no cliff. Candidates receive a grant for their first year vesting every 3 months, and upon yearly evaluation receive grants for subsequent years. The pros are protection from the stock price declining, the cons being that you may see limited upside from stock growth.