Lyft
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Lyft Recruiter Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lyft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 304K - PLN 354K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 281KPLN 304KPLN 354KPLN 393K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Lyft, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)

Alternatively, Lyft has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules with no cliff. Candidates receive a grant for their first year vesting every 3 months, and upon yearly evaluation receive grants for subsequent years. The pros are protection from the stock price declining, the cons being that you may see limited upside from stock growth.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Lyft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Alternatively, Lyft has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules with no cliff. Candidates receive a grant for their first year vesting every 3 months, and upon yearly evaluation receive grants for subsequent years. The pros are protection from the stock price declining, the cons being that you may see limited upside from stock growth.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Lyft in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 393,330. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lyft for the Recruiter role in Poland is PLN 280,950.

Other Resources