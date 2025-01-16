← Company Directory
Lyft
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Lyft Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Lyft ranges from CA$108K to CA$154K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lyft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$123K - CA$140K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$108KCA$123KCA$140KCA$154K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Information Technologist (IT) submissions at Lyft to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Lyft, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)

Alternatively, Lyft has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules with no cliff. Candidates receive a grant for their first year vesting every 3 months, and upon yearly evaluation receive grants for subsequent years. The pros are protection from the stock price declining, the cons being that you may see limited upside from stock growth.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Lyft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Alternatively, Lyft has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules with no cliff. Candidates receive a grant for their first year vesting every 3 months, and upon yearly evaluation receive grants for subsequent years. The pros are protection from the stock price declining, the cons being that you may see limited upside from stock growth.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Lyft sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$154,124. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lyft for the Information Technologist (IT) role is CA$108,409.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lyft

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Uber
  • DoorDash
  • Opendoor
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources