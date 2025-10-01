Software Engineer compensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area at Luxoft ranges from PLN 144K per year for L2 to PLN 265K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 168K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 144K
PLN 144K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 222K
PLN 222K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 265K
PLN 265K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
