Company Directory
Luxoft
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Luxoft Software Engineer Salaries in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area at Luxoft ranges from PLN 125K per year for L2 to PLN 329K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 236K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
PLN 125K
PLN 125K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 267K
PLN 267K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
PLN 329K
PLN 329K
PLN 0
PLN 0
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

PLN 600K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 113K+ (sometimes PLN 1.13M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Luxoft?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Luxoft in Warsaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 375,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Luxoft for the Software Engineer role in Warsaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 217,914.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Luxoft

Related Companies

  • Temenos
  • Grid Dynamics
  • EPAM Systems
  • Infosys
  • HCL Technologies
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources