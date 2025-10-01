Luxoft Software Engineer Salaries in Ukraine

Software Engineer compensation in Ukraine at Luxoft ranges from UAH 1.41M per year for L2 to UAH 3.16M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Ukraine package totals UAH 1.77M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Junior Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) UAH -- UAH -- UAH -- UAH -- L2 Regular Software Engineer UAH 1.41M UAH 1.41M UAH 0 UAH 5.9K L3 Senior Software Engineer UAH 2.18M UAH 2.18M UAH 0 UAH 0 L4 Lead Software Engineer UAH 3.12M UAH 3.12M UAH 0 UAH 0 View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

