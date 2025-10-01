Software Engineer compensation in Ukraine at Luxoft ranges from UAH 1.41M per year for L2 to UAH 3.16M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Ukraine package totals UAH 1.77M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
L2
UAH 1.41M
UAH 1.41M
UAH 0
UAH 5.9K
L3
UAH 2.18M
UAH 2.18M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 3.12M
UAH 3.12M
UAH 0
UAH 0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***