Software Engineer compensation in Serbia at Luxoft ranges from $46.8K per year for L2 to $48.1K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Serbia package totals $57K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Junior Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L2 Regular Software Engineer $46.8K $46K $0 $818 L3 Senior Software Engineer $56.5K $56.5K $0 $0 L4 Lead Software Engineer $48.1K $48.1K $0 $0 View 3 More Levels

