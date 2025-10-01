Software Engineer compensation in Serbia at Luxoft ranges from $46.8K per year for L2 to $48.1K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Serbia package totals $57K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$46.8K
$46K
$0
$818
L3
$56.5K
$56.5K
$0
$0
L4
$48.1K
$48.1K
$0
$0
