Company Directory
Luxoft
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Cairo

Luxoft Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Cairo

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Cairo at Luxoft totals EGP 25K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Greater Cairo package totals EGP 25K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
EGP 25K
EGP 24.4K
EGP 0
EGP 583
L3
Senior Software Engineer
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
L4
Lead Software Engineer
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

EGP 160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve EGP 30K+ (sometimes EGP 300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Luxoft?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

Luxoft şirketindeki in Greater Cairo Software Engineer pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam EGP 26,200 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Luxoft şirketinde Software Engineer rolü in Greater Cairo için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat EGP 24,750 tutarındadır.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Luxoft

Related Companies

  • Temenos
  • Grid Dynamics
  • EPAM Systems
  • Infosys
  • HCL Technologies
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources