Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Luxoft ranges from ₹1.57M per year for L2 to ₹2.53M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹2.18M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹1.57M
₹1.57M
₹0
₹0
L3
₹2.53M
₹2.53M
₹0
₹0
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***