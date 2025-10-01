Product Designer compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region at Luxoft totals €49.9K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region package totals €52.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€49.9K
€49.9K
€0
€0
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
