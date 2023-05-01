← Company Directory
Lundin Gold
    Lundin Gold is a Canadian mining company with interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. Its primary focus is on the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Fortress Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Lundin Gold Inc. in December 2014.

    2015
    3,001
    $500M-$1B
