Lunar Energy is a global company founded in 2020 with a mission to transition homes to 100% clean energy. They design and engineer clean energy products to electrify homes and connect communities to form clean, resilient virtual power plants. The company is delivering an ecosystem of all-electric products to make electricity greener, air cleaner, and energy more safe, secure, and reliable. Forbes has named Lunar Energy one of America's Best Startup Employers for 2023.