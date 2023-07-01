← Company Directory
Luna Genetics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Luna Genetics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Luna Genetics, Inc. is a company that offers the Luna Prenatal Test, a noninvasive and safe way to provide prenatal genetic information to expectant parents. The test isolates pure fetal DNA from maternal blood, eliminating the risk of pregnancy loss. It can be performed as early as 8 weeks gestation and detects clinically significant deletions, duplications, trisomies, and monosomies. The test is especially beneficial for patients who conceived via IVF, had a positive NIPT result, want early testing, have cultural or religious time limits, or have a history of trisomy or deletion syndrome.

    https://lunagenetics.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Luna Genetics

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • Microsoft
    • Amazon
    • LinkedIn
    • Uber
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources