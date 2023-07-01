Luna Genetics, Inc. is a company that offers the Luna Prenatal Test, a noninvasive and safe way to provide prenatal genetic information to expectant parents. The test isolates pure fetal DNA from maternal blood, eliminating the risk of pregnancy loss. It can be performed as early as 8 weeks gestation and detects clinically significant deletions, duplications, trisomies, and monosomies. The test is especially beneficial for patients who conceived via IVF, had a positive NIPT result, want early testing, have cultural or religious time limits, or have a history of trisomy or deletion syndrome.