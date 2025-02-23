← Company Directory
Lumentum
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Lumentum Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Canada at Lumentum ranges from CA$66.2K to CA$93.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lumentum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$75.1K - CA$89K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$66.2KCA$75.1KCA$89KCA$93.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Analyst submissions at Lumentum to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

CA$222K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$41.6K+ (sometimes CA$416K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Lumentum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Lumentum in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$93,937. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lumentum for the Data Analyst role in Canada is CA$66,165.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lumentum

Related Companies

  • Ciena
  • CommScope
  • Harmonic
  • Vonage
  • Casa Systems
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources