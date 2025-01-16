← Company Directory
Lufthansa Group
Lufthansa Group Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Switzerland at Lufthansa Group ranges from CHF 86.9K to CHF 127K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lufthansa Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 99.7K - CHF 114K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 86.9KCHF 99.7KCHF 114KCHF 127K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Lufthansa Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Lufthansa Group in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 126,534. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lufthansa Group for the Data Scientist role in Switzerland is CHF 86,858.

