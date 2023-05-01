Company Directory
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital
    Stanford Medicine Children’s Health is a healthcare system dedicated to pediatric and obstetric care, with over 65 locations in Northern California and 85 locations in the Western US. They offer comprehensive clinical services, from rare and complex conditions to well-child care. They are ranked in all 10 pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report for the third consecutive year and are part of Stanford Medicine, which aims to improve health outcomes worldwide through collaborative research, education, and clinical care.

    http://stanfordchildrens.org
    Website
    1991
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

