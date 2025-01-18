← Company Directory
Lucid
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Raleigh-Durham Area

Lucid Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Raleigh-Durham Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Raleigh-Durham Area package at Lucid totals $99.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lucid's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Lucid
Software Engineer
Raleigh, NC
Total per year
$99.9K
Level
Software Engineer 1
Base
$96.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3.4K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Lucid?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Lucid, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Lucid in Raleigh-Durham Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $143,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lucid for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Raleigh-Durham Area is $108,395.

Other Resources