← Company Directory
Lucid Motors
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Business Operations

  • All Business Operations Salaries

Lucid Motors Business Operations Salaries

The average Business Operations total compensation at Lucid Motors ranges from $143K to $199K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lucid Motors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

$153K - $180K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$143K$153K$180K$199K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Business Operations submissions at Lucid Motors to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Lucid Motors, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Lucid Motors, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Lucid Motors, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Operations offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations at Lucid Motors sits at a yearly total compensation of $198,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lucid Motors for the Business Operations role is $142,800.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lucid Motors

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Electronic Arts
  • Yelp
  • Grubhub
  • Pandora
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources