LTK (formerly rewardStyle & LIKEtoKNOW.it) is a global technology platform founded in 2011 to empower the world’s premium lifestyle creators to be as economically successful as possible. Today, the LTK platform connects brands, creators and shoppers with a world-class shopping app and trusted tools and technology that makes content instantly shoppable across the social universe.LTK Brand™More than 5,000 global retailers choose LTK to deliver their influencer marketing programs at scale. With 10 years’ of proprietary sales insights and cross-channel performance data, LTK is unparalleled in its ability to not only build influencer marketing campaigns for brands with proven ROI, but also measure full-funnel brand performance from discovery to transaction. LTK is the only place where brands can leverage historical, cross-channel retail performance data to cast, price and execute creator campaigns.LTK Creator™LTK is a one-stop destination that puts creators in business. More than 100,000 fashion, beauty, fitness, home, and lifestyle influencers use LTK to monetize their content across the entire social ecosystem, and to manage their bespoke storefront - their Shop on LTK. LTK Creators will now find new tools and technology that make it even more efficient to manage their Shop on LTK and market their content across the web.A two-time honoree on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Companies, LTK is a leading influencer technology platform, driving more than $2.8 billion in annual brand purchases from over 100,000 talented creators in 100+ countries.LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates in the US, UK, Germany, France, Australia, China, South Korea and Brazil. Today, LTK has more than 350 employees and we are actively hiring innovators, disrupters and problem solvers who want to join our rocket ship.