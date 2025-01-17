← Company Directory
LTA Research
LTA Research Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Singapore at LTA Research ranges from SGD 48.7K to SGD 69.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LTA Research's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 55.3K - SGD 65.5K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 48.7KSGD 55.3KSGD 65.5KSGD 69.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at LTA Research?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at LTA Research in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 69,121. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LTA Research for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 48,685.

