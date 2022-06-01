← Company Directory
LSEG
LSEG Salaries

LSEG's salary ranges from $8,918 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in India at the low-end to $238,618 for a Human Resources in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LSEG. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $75.6K
Product Manager
Median $130K
Solution Architect
Median $115K

Accountant
$92.1K
Administrative Assistant
$106K
Business Operations
$90.5K
Business Analyst
$140K
Corporate Development
$193K
Customer Service
$60.3K
Data Analyst
$39.8K
Data Scientist
$55K
Financial Analyst
$196K
Human Resources
$239K
Information Technologist (IT)
$98.4K
Investment Banker
$153K
Product Designer
$92K
Product Design Manager
$132K
Recruiter
$22.1K
Sales
$206K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$190K
Software Engineering Manager
$157K
Technical Program Manager
$144K
Venture Capitalist
$8.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LSEG is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,618. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LSEG is $115,353.

