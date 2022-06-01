← Company Directory
LSEG
    LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) is a diversified international markets infrastructure business —earning our clients’ trust for over 300 years. That legacy of customer-focused excellence ensures that you can rely on our expertise in capital formation, intellectual property and risk and balance sheet management. As global leaders in financial indexing, benchmarking and analytic services, we offer unrivalled access to international capital markets. Our high-performance technology solutions enable companies worldwide to access funds for growth and development. And with our Data & Analytics, Capital Markets and Post Trade divisions, we provide a comprehensive, integrated suite of trusted financial market infrastructure services that help our customers pursue—and achieve—their ambitions. You can count on our open access model for unparalleled partnership, flexibility, stability, and support across all of our businesses. That’s how we make a difference— ensuring people can meet their potential—worldwide.

    2007
    24,000
