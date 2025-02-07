← Company Directory
Lowe's
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Marketing Operations

  • All Marketing Operations Salaries

Lowe's Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in India at Lowe's ranges from ₹8.31M to ₹11.81M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lowe's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹9.41M - ₹10.71M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹8.31M₹9.41M₹10.71M₹11.81M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Marketing Operations submissions at Lowe's to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

₹13.73M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.58M+ (sometimes ₹25.75M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Lowe's, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing Operations offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Lowe's in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹11,814,773. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lowe's for the Marketing Operations role in India is ₹8,310,391.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lowe's

Related Companies

  • Kohl's
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • The Home Depot
  • Best Buy
  • Costco Wholesale
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources