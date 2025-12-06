Company Directory
Louis Dreyfus Company
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Louis Dreyfus Company Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in India at Louis Dreyfus Company ranges from ₹645K to ₹916K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Louis Dreyfus Company's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

$8.3K - $9.9K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
$7.3K$8.3K$9.9K$10.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Business Analyst submissions at Louis Dreyfus Company to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Louis Dreyfus Company?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Louis Dreyfus Company in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹916,114. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Louis Dreyfus Company for the Business Analyst role in India is ₹645,263.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Louis Dreyfus Company

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/louis-dreyfus-company/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.