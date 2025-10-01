Logitech Mechanical Engineer Salaries in Greater Taipei Area

Mechanical Engineer compensation in Greater Taipei Area at Logitech ranges from NT$1.74M per year for I3 to NT$2.57M per year for I4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Taipei Area package totals NT$1.81M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Logitech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus I1 NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- I2 NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- I3 NT$1.74M NT$1.54M NT$39.8K NT$163K I4 NT$2.57M NT$2.27M NT$102K NT$200K View 3 More Levels

No salaries found

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Logitech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

