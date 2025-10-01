Company Directory
Loggi
Loggi Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Greater Sao Paulo

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Greater Sao Paulo package at Loggi totals R$491K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Loggi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Loggi
Software Engineering Manager
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$491K
Level
L5
Base
R$368K
Stock (/yr)
R$123K
Bonus
R$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Loggi?

R$880K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Loggi in Greater Sao Paulo sits at a yearly total compensation of R$928,570. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Loggi for the Software Engineering Manager role in Greater Sao Paulo is R$543,941.

