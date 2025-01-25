← Company Directory
Locofy.ai
  Salaries
  Marketing

  All Marketing Salaries

Locofy.ai Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Singapore at Locofy.ai ranges from SGD 32.6K to SGD 45.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Locofy.ai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 34.9K - SGD 41.2K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 32.6KSGD 34.9KSGD 41.2KSGD 45.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Locofy.ai?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Locofy.ai in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 45,434. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Locofy.ai for the Marketing role in Singapore is SGD 32,619.

