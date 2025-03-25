Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Lockheed Martin ranges from $72.7K per year for E1 to $137K per year for E4. The median yearly compensation package totals $104K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lockheed Martin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
$72.7K
$72.4K
$0
$286
E2
$104K
$102K
$578
$1.8K
E3
$125K
$121K
$0
$4.5K
E4
$137K
$130K
$1.3K
$5.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
